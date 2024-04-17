Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.



