Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.153-$1.202 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $318.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.64.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

