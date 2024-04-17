Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

