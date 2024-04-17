crvUSD (CRVUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $140.35 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.35 million and approximately $38.69 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99715753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $57,734,158.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

