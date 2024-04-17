Nano Market Cap Hits $136.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Nano has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $136.14 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,205.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00745952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00127152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00196984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00105090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

