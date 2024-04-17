Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DELT opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.08. The company has a market capitalization of £37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -987.50 and a beta of 1.48. Deltic Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($22,821.66). Insiders own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

