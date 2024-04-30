Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $416.44 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $416.44 million and $29.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $51.34 or 0.00084844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,149 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,112,149.45042321 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.56962248 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $28,321,222.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

