Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of 411.00 and a beta of 0.80. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
