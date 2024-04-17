DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.99 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $204.51 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,219.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.78 or 0.00743795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00125104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00194905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00104874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,954,283,015 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

