Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 929,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,646. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

