Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 34,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,934 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,926,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 942,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,420. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

