TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

