Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Halma Stock Performance
HLMAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
Halma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.