Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Halma Stock Performance

HLMAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

