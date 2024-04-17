Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.71

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $127.39 million and $10.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,226,516 coins and its circulating supply is 180,226,396 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

