Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0214

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $942.39 million and $69.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,658,238,598 coins and its circulating supply is 43,976,505,425 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

