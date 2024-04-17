Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

