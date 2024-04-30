Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

SU opened at C$54.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.02.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.