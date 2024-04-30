Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

