RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.66 and a 200 day moving average of $267.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

