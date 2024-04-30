Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $149.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

