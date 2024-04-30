NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NETGEAR Price Performance
NTGR stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
