eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q1 guidance at $1.19-$1.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 1.190-1.230 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

eBay stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.