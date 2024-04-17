Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

