iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. 24,955,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,310,234. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.