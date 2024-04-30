Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 1,300 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.32. 12,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The stock has a market cap of C$578.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.91.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

