Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 79.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,924. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.