Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 3,655,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,069. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

