Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE GMRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 130,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.12.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.