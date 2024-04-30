Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 130,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.05 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

