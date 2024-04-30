Intrust Bank NA Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 146,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,731. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

