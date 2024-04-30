Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.58%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,502. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.