Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,045 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 553,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,743. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

