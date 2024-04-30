1,389 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.86. 83,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

