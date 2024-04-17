KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 110,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,691. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

