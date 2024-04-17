DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,667. The stock has a market cap of $372.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

