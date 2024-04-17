Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,748,296 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.