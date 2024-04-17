Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

