Mirova US LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirova US LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $98,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the period. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. 2,178,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,172. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

