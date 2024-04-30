Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $16.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dana’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

