Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $14.86

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tronox Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

