Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $14.86

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
Several brokerages have commented on TROX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
TROX stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
