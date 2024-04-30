Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 340,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

