Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,722. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

