Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.83. 1,605,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.92 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

