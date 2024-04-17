Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,869. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

