Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Toast had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Toast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.79. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,141 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toast by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Toast by 171.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $299,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

