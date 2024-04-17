Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 385,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 89,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MDT opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
