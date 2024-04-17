Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,968 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 386,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,225. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

