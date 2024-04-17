Sfmg LLC Purchases 21,661 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 374,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

