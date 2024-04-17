Sfmg LLC Sells 18,472 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

