Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,519 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 113,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 1,789,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,799. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

