Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 461000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

